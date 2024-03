Anupamaa Serial Spoiler: The show starring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna has successfully captured the audience's hearts with its impeccable storyline. Vanraj and Baa's arrival in America has added much-needed drama to the show. Toshu's recent action of stealing jewelry and framing Anu has left viewers hooked to their television screens. While Anu is disheartened after learning that it was Toshu who is the real culprit, she now decides to ensure her son pays for his deeds. In the upcoming episodes, you will witness how Vanraj helps Toshu to run away in order to save him from going to jail. Also Read - Anupamaa: Vaquar Shaikh reveals being impressed with Rupali Ganguly's portrayal of Anu; 'I always say to her tum kya rote ho' [Exclusive]

Anupamaa Serial spoiler: Vanraj helps Toshu to run away

In the upcoming episode, Anu reaches Toshu's house and confronts him, revealing that she knows he was the one who stole the jewelry and framed her. She admonishes Toshu and questions how low he will stoop. Anu insists that Toshu accompany her to the police station and confess his wrongdoing. Toshu pleads with Anu to spare him, claiming that he acted out of fear of goons kidnapping Pari. Anu rebuffs him, stating that he cannot use his daughter as a scapegoat, and that the current situation is a result of his own misdeeds. Despite Vanraj and Baa's intervention, Anu remains determined to hold Toshu accountable. Also Read - Anupamaa: Netizens hail Aadhya for defending her mother despite differences; Pakhi gets slammed for calling Anu 'criminal'

Anupamaa Serial spoiler: Will Anu be jailed once again for her Toshu's deeds?

Anu confronts Vanraj for knowing Toshu's misdeeds and choosing to remain silent. She criticizes him for siding with Toshu. Toshu then asks his mother for just one day's time before surrendering to the police. For Pari's sake, Anu agrees to visit the house the next morning and take Toshu to the police station. However, when she arrives the next morning, she discovers that Toshu has fled. It is later revealed that Vanraj is the one who helped his son escape.

Now that Toshu is missing, will Anu once again be blamed and possibly jailed for his misdeeds? The upcoming episodes are certainly going to be very interesting.