In the latest episode of Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly), you will see Anu preparing food for Shruti (Sukriti Kandpal) and her fiancée as she is unaware of Anuj Kapadia's (Gaurav Khanna) presence yet. While Anu is happy that she has finally got an opportunity to show her cooking skills in Spice and Chutney, she does a happy dance at the New Year celebration in America where she spots a little girl copying her. Anu runs to that little girl as she is an Indian and questions her who is she and what's her name, the girl turns out to be her granddaughter as she Toshu and Kinjal's daughter who is now settled in the USA. Anupamaa cannot keep calm as she sees her elder son Toshu who avoids having a face off with her and leaves in the car. Anu was shattered and heartbroken by this indifferent behaviour.

While in India, Pakhi continues to insult Dimpy in front of her friends. Vanraj Shah (Sudhanshu Pandey) asks her to apologise as he doesn't want Dimpy to go anywhere due to his immense love for his grandson Ansh who is Pakhi and his late son Samar's son. Vanraj is seen mocking Anu over becoming the bawarchi even in America and claims he is more successful than her even in India.

Meanwhile Anuj is all set to know the identity of Joshi Ben as he is sure she is Anupamaa and they head towards her restaurant to have dinner, but Aadhya aka Choti Anu doesn’t want her father to meet his ex-wife and creates a drama of having a panic attack. Anuj realises that he cannot meet Anupamaa but assures he will meet her and ask a few unanswered questions of him.

In the upcoming episode we see Anuj reaches Spice and Chutney restaurant to meet Anupamaa, will they meet again? Will they reconcile all over again? Will Aadhya forgive her mom? Well, stay tuned with us for all the updates on the same.

