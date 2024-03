Anupamaa: Anu (Rupali Ganguly) is trying hard to get away from her past life, but unfortunately she cannot as people connected to her past keep on entering her life. In the latest episode, you will see Anu meeting Vanraj Shah (Sudhanshu Pandey) all over again as he reaches America to get her signature for the Shah house reconstruction. Vanraj who reaches the USA sees Anu bonding with Yashdeep Dhillon (Vaquar Shaikh) and taunts her over closeness with her. Anupamaa didn't take this taunt of her ex-husband and slammed him for interfering in her personal life. Anu once again rehearses her 'Aapko Kya' dialogue and the fans were thrilled to see the American version of 'Aapko Kya'. Also Read - TRP Report Week 8: Anu-Anuj's separation helps Anupamaa grab top spot; Armaan-Abhira's closeness gets good numbers for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

In today's episode, Anu and Vanraj will come face to face and they indulge in a heated argument, but Anu moves on and she refuses to have any conversation with the ex-husband. It will be interesting to see if Vanraj and Anuj will also have a face-off.

