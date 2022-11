Anupamaa show is seeing a high-voltage drama after Pakhi tells her she is just like her mother who found a shortcut of being rich by getting married to a rich husband and this leaves Anupamaa fuming that how can her daughter has such a typical mentality. Anupamaa brings Pakhi’s truth in front of everyone that she ordered 60 lakh rupees of jewellery for herself and is following her step as she feels that she got married to Anuj for money and this leaves Anuj shell shocked and he tells Pakhi that he only tolerated her because of Anu, but now he will never ever forgive her on insulting his Anu.

Adhik regrets getting married to Pakhi?

Anupamaa tells the Shah family that they all were wrong in judging Adhik, he is a nice guy and from now on they should worry about their son-in-law rather than a daughter because she has started fighting and disrespecting him. Anupamaa asks Pakhi to leave the house and she starts creating a ruckus by throwing things here and there and sitting on the ground and saying that she won’t leave the house. Adhik looks extremely embarrassed with the entire situation, Does he regret of getting married to Pakhi?

While Vanraj insists to Anupamaa that she should throw Pakhi out of the house, to which Anupamaa suggests him why don’t take her home back and feed her for life. Vanraj refuses to do the same. Later Anupamaa is seen asking everyone present at the party who is ready to take Pakhi’s responsibility as she was all set to throw her out of Kapadia's house, everyone refuses, and Anupamaa is stern and asks Pakhi to get out of her house. Will this twist change Pakhi and bring her on the right path or she will start hating her mother even more? Wait and watch!