Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly in the show is facing the biggest trauma all over again after seeing that her Choti Anu still hates her. Anu cannot handle the stress after Choti Anu (Aura Bhatnagar) comes to her restaurant and slams her. She faints and Yashdeep (Vaquar Shaikh) helps her out. Anu is totally shattered by the fact of being hated by her younger adopted daughter Choti who is now Aadhya. Anuj is restless and wants to know his Anu is well, as Shruti (Sukriti Kandapal) informs him due to some personal reasons Joshi Ben fell sick and even fainted and it was Yashdeep who helped her. Also Read - Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly recalls getting Rs 50 for her first project; talks about the hardships she faced before getting popular

Anuj Kapadia(Gaurav Khanna) who is madly and deeply in love with her Anu cannot keep calm and asks Shruti if she can make a call to know the well-being of her Joshi Ben. Yashdeep answers the call made by Shruti, where he mentions about being near her only but cannot give her the phone as she is taking rest after having medicines. But sooner Anu starts coughing and Yashdeep runs to take care of her and this leaves Anuj comfortable. Also Read - Anupamaa: Anu to take over Toshu, Kinjal's household duties; angry fans say, 'Old habits die hard' [Reactions]

Jiska tha mujhe intezaar woh ghadi aa gayi, aa gayi...?? I soo wanted that shruti introducing anuj as her fiancee to JB, and that hug at last, I got sadistic pleasure seeing anupama k yeh wale aansu. ??? Ps: This is a show. #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #GauravKhanna pic.twitter.com/iugnnPaHga — Tannu (@abner_678) February 4, 2024

That #anupamaa is being taken care of ?? pic.twitter.com/8WNVR07rD1 — Khadija (@KhadzRangwala) February 5, 2024

Shruti even lauds Yashdeep for being such a gentleman for taking so much care of just an employee, and Anuj wonders why is he so close to her Anu. In the upcoming twists, Anu will learn Anuj is Shruti's fiancée, Anuj tries to convince Anu that he wants to talk to her once, while Yashdeep asks Anuj to keep his distance as he is her ex-husband now. And these twists and turns have kept the audience hooked to the show.

