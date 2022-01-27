Anupamaa is one of the highest TRP raking shows currently. , , , and others are making sure to entertain the masses with their acting prowess. Currently, fans are in love with Anu and Anuj Kapadia's love saga. However, the twist brought by Vanraj, Kavya and Malvika is also keeping everyone hooked. Recently we saw Kavya lashing out at Vanraj in front of everyone. Now, Anupamaa has offered a job to Kavya in the company and Vanraj is not at all happy with it. He will now be playing a victim card. Also Read - Anupamaa's Gaurav Khanna, Imlie's Fahmaan Khan — Times second male leads stole the thunder from leading men

In the upcoming episode, we will see Vanraj using emotions to gain Malvika's sympathy. He will say that Kavya treated him and his family very badly and thus he wants to go away from her. He reveals to Malvika that Kavya tortured him, blackmailed him to get married and falsely took over the house. Malvika will then ask Vanraj to not worry and rather focus on work. Vanraj says all this as Anupamaa rejects his business move. Vanraj wants to open a hotel in Mumbai, however, Anupamaa says that they should first complete their project in Ahmedabad. Anuj agrees with Anupamaa, however, Malvika is on Vanraj's side. Anuj and Anu will be left stumped to see Malvika taking Vanraj's side. Also Read - Anupamaa TWIST: MaAn fans call Anuj 'real sher' as he gets protective for Anu; 'Easy Vanraj, easy man' dialogue goes viral – read tweets

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anupmaa❤️ (@anupamaa_ma)

What will happen next? Will Malvika go against Anuj and Anu to support Vanraj? Will he take advantage of Malvika's sweet nature? Only time will tell. Also Read - Republic Day 2022: Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly grooves to a Shah Rukh Khan song as she exudes patriotic vibes – watch