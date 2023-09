Anupamaa Hindi TV show upcoming twist, September 4: In the latest track of Anupamaa, we see Vanraj has apologised to Kavya (Madalsa Sharma), but he is not ready to accept her child. Will Kavya leave the Shah house? Later on, we see that Adhik had a big plan against Romil. He hides the briefcase filled with money and puts the blame on Romil, but Anupamaa suspects that Adhik is behind everything, so she decides to expose Adhik, and she tells Anuj to call the police. Adhik stops her from calling the police. Well, finally, Anupamaa knows that the money was hidden by Adhik and that Romil is innocent. Let's wait to see if Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) finally exposes Adhik in front of Pakhi (Muskan Bamne). Later on, we see Baa (Alpana Buch) is really angry with Kavya and tells Vanraj (to ask her to get out of her house, but he said that he and Toshu also got one more chance. Well, we have to wait to see the twist: will Baa and Vanraj really accept the child of Kavya? Also Read - Anupamaa MAHA twist: Netizens infuriated with Anu's presence in Shah house amidst Kavya-Vanraj drama; slam Baa for her 'abusive' behaviour

Anupamaa Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Anupamaa, we see that Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly)scolds Adhik very badly as she finally knows everything about Adhik, but again, Pakhi comes to defend him and blames Anupamaa for ruining Adhik's career. But this time, Anupamaa has to take her protective mother avatar and decide to finally let her daughter get out of Adhik's trap. Well, it might be possible after knowing the truth about Adhik, Pakhi (Muskan Bamne) stands with Romil.

In the future track of a Anupamaa, we may see so many ups and downs in Anupamaa's life as we see Adhik totally trapping Pakhi in his plan. She starts misbehaving with her mother. Well, viewers are eagerly waiting to see the twist when Pakhi learns the real intention of Adhik. Let's see what happens next and how Anupamaa will expose Adhik and prove Romil innocent in front of everybody.

Anupamaa is the top-running Hindi TV show, and ever since the show started in 2020, it has always maintained its position on the TRP list. Well, apart from the drama in the Shah house, viewers are eagerly waiting to see the upcoming track about Malti (Apara Mehta) and Anuj's (Gaurav Khanna) relationship as well.