Pay disparity in the world of showbiz is widely discussed. A lot of actresses have spoken about the wage gap and more. Be it the TV industry or Bollywood, pay disparity allegedly exists. Now, Anupamaa star Gaurav Khanna has shared his views on the topic. Gaurav has become a household name thanks to the stupendous success of Anupamaa. He plays the role of Anuj Kapadia in the show and fans love him dearly. His character is among the most loved ones in the history of Indian Television. In a recent interview, Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia shared his views on pay disparity and shared that what matters to him more is the love showered by the audience.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Gaurav Khanna stated that he is a very practical person and that if one is honest toward work, the value that one is taking home is justified. He said that every profession has its ups and lows and there is a survival of the fittest scenario. He said that talent will help one survive in the industry. He also added, "If I get a lot of fame and adulation, I think that's so much more than a person who will be earning twice or even five times of what I would probably make. The love from the audiences and the accolades that I get for my performance, cannot compete with any monetary value. But, I've never judged my work that way." Okay then!

Anupamaa is headlined by . The show has been ruling the TRP charts for ages now. Produced by Rajan Shahi, the show also stars , , , Nidhi Shah, Ashish Mehmotra and others in pivotal roles. Currently the story line of Anupamaa is that Anu and Anuj are separated and she is all set to travel to America to take charge of Malti Devi's dance academy. If the reports are anything to be believed, Malti Devi will turn out to be the real mother of Anuj Kapadia and she may bring them together. Let's wait and watch, what happens next!