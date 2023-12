Anupamaa star Gaurav Khanna's former co-star from Yeh Pyaar Na Hoga Kam has committed a crime. We are talking about Bhupinder Singh who played the role of Gaurav Khanna's father in the show. The show also starred Yami Gautam. Bhupinder and his associates have been arrested in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh. This arrest comes following a murder resulting from a dispute over the felling of trees. It happened so that Bhupinder randomly fired from his licensed revolver and it hit one young man and caused injuries to three others. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Anupamaa: How Rupali Ganguly went from being ‘IDEAL’ to the most ‘PROBLEMATIC’ character on Indian TV

The young man died and the deceased's uncle filed a complaint. After the complaint, the police registered a case against TV actor Bhupendra and took him into custody. Two of his associates have been missing and the search for them is still going on. Also Read - Anupamaa spoiler: Anuj in love with the new woman deeply, Anu leaves him irked and more shocking twists

The story behind the killing

In the village of Kuankheda Khadri, Bhupinder Singh, son of Pritam Singh stays in a farmhouse. Gurdeep Singh is their neighbour and adjacent to his house, there is a eucalyptus tree on the edge of the land. There was a dispute on Sunday about whose property it was. Also Read - Bhavika Sharma reacts to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin overtaking Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa on TRP charts

The fights grew and Bhupinder fired from a licensed handgun. Gurdeep Singh's 22-year-old son, Gobind Singh tragically lost his life. Gurdeep Singh, his wife Meerabai, and their son Amrik sustained severe injuries. DIG Muniraj reached the location immediately. This is a big story in TV news.

Murder case against Bhupinder

The same might, a murder case was filed against Bhupinder and his associates Gyan Singh, Jeevan Singh, and Gurjar Singh. Gyan Singh was taken into custody by the police. Bhupinder Singh and Gyan Singh were

presented in court on Monday.

Bhupinder Singh's TV shows

Talking about Bhupinder Singh, he has been a part of TV shows like 857 Kranti, Yeh Pyaar Na Hoga Kam, Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Ek Haseena Thi, Tere Sheher Mein, Kaala Tika and others.