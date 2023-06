Anupamaa is one of the most loved shows these days. In fact, Rajan Shahi's show with Rupali Ganguly in the leading role is among the highest TRP-raking shows currently. Fans are loving how Anupamaa played by Rupali Ganguly is taking a stand for herself and making moves to achieve what she deserves. There are many characters in Anupamaa that have caught everyone's attention. Madalsa Sharma plays the role of Kavya and for a long time, she was one of the most hated characters as she ruined Anupamaa and Vanraj's marriage. But with episodes, her character showed progress and turned positive. But she did face social media hate. How does she deal with it? Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Nakul to play dirty trick and stop Anupamaa from going to America?

Madalsa Sharma talks about negative comments on social media

In an interview with TellyChakkar, said that negative comments are a part and parcel of being in the industry. She mentioned that there will always be people talking behind one's back. Madalsa Sharma further spoke about her character Kavya and said that initially people did not know her back story and that is why she was hated. When fans got to know, they started loving her. She further stated that she takes all the comments in a positive stride. Showcasing positivity, she said that even when she received negative comments she felt like it was a feather in her cap as it meant that she was doing her job well. She would have been more curious if people did not respond the way they did as it would question her skill. She further added, "And people have a way of responding, some do it with love, some with hate but everybody has a right, but the negative comments don't change my perspective as an actor and in what I do. And somewhere they also know where the characters ends and which is Madalsa, so it does really bother me."

Well, now Madalsa Sharma's character Kavya is receiving all the love and adoreness from fans as she is proving to be a strong pillar to Anupamaa. Kavya and Anu's bond has also changed. In the show, Kavya is now pregnant with Vanraj's kid and Anupamaa is all supportive of her. Vanraj played by , who decided to separate from Kavya, is looking forward to being a father again. For more entertainment news, stay tuned.