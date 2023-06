Anupamaa star Nakul aka Aman Maheshwari in his recent interview recalled how he was totally disheartened and lost all the hopes of getting good work as he was jobless for six months and no one offered him any role after he got finished with Bade Achche Lagte Hai. Aman in his interview with ETimes mentions how he got lucky and got work in Anupamaa. "I went jobless after Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. For six months, I had no work. It is not like once you get a good show, it is easier to get more opportunities; I don't trust this theory at all. Honestly, I was going to return home as I couldn't find anything good. I had packed my bags to leave, and I got a call from Anupamaa. I would call it a blessing that Anupamaa happens.". Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Malti Devi is NOT the biological mother of Anuj and is rather seeking revenge?

Further adding, Aman said," I was ready to go back as I wasn't getting stable in terms of finance and work. If I was getting a good show, then I would stay back, but I decided to venture out into business as there is no guarantee in this profession. This isn't considered in any other profession at all, so if I tell someone I have a repertoire of 10 years of acting, it wouldn't fetch me a job. So even when I was auditioning for Bade Achhe, I had the habit of maintaining an Excel sheet for the record. I remember it was my 247th audition."

