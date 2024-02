Anupamaa is television's most watched TV show. Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna have been loved for their performance as Anupamaa and Anuj. Their jodi has become the most loved and people love watching their chemistry on the show. It is always so magical when they come together on screens. However, Rupali's real-life husband is just like Anuj Kapadia. He is always so supportive of her and motivates her to work and achieve success in life. Their real life love story is no less than a beautiful fairytale. It is always so nice to see how a man supports his wife. Also Read - Anupamaa: Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia's performance goes viral as he seeks answers from Anu; impressed fans say 'Dil cheer ke le lo yaar'

Rupali and Ashwin Verma have been together for more than eleven years. They celebrated their eleventh wedding anniversary yesterday (February 6). On this special day, they shared adorable posts for each other. Rupali took to Instagram to share a video on how they both are quite opposite of each other and thanked Ashwin Verma for his support. Also Read - Anupamaa Spoiler: Anu finally agrees to meet Anuj in private; Will Shruti catch them red-handed?

Rupali Ganguly's post for husband Ashwin Verma

Sharing the video, she wrote, "Opposites truly attract! The yin to my yang, 11 years and counting! Here’s wishing you lots of patience to jhelo me and lots of love for both of us to keep rising in love with each other every day! To many more sunrises and sunsets together, you truly are the wind beneath my wings! Happy Anniversary @ashwinkverma"

Take a look at Rupali Ganguly's post here:

Ashwin Verma shares romantic pictures with Rupali

Ashwin Verma shared pictures from their vacation. They have been to Goa for their anniversary celebrations and Ashwin shared romantic and cute pictures with his wife. He also penned down an adorable note for her. He wrote, "11 years of a roller coaster ride!! Thank you for teaching me Tolerance and Patience. Love you madness. Thank you @vijayganguly for the perfect pictures Thank u @tajhotels @tajfortaguada for the perfect backdrop #love #anniversary #husbandwife #vacation #rupaliganguly #ashwinverma #tajaguada"

These posts have been loved by the fans and they have called them a perfect jodi. One of the users wrote, "Happy Anniversary sweet couple Perfect Jodi" Another user wrote, "Happy anniversary AshRup , God always protect and bless your home."

Take a look at the post here:

About Anupamaa

Talking about Anupamaa, the show will soon see Anuj-Anu's first meeting after their separation. Aadhya hates Anupamaa and does not want her back in Anuj's life. But Anuj still loves Anupamaa and hopes everything gets fine. Anuj is engaged to Shruti who is unaware of their relationship. Yashdeep has started falling for Anupamaa but knows that she still has Anuj in her heart.

The show also stars Sukirti Kandpal, Alpana Buch, Vaquar Shaikh, Aurra Bhatnagar, Chandni Bhagwanani, Aadhya Barot, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Nishi Saxena, Trishaan Shah, Kunawar Amarjeet Singh, Dishi Duggal and others.