Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly buys an off-road beast; proves that the onscreen bahu is a badass in real life

Anupamaa is currently the top-rated show on television. The show has been topping the TRP charts since the first episode of the show had aired. Everyone is loving the performances by Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma and others. The show has got the highest TRPs ever. All the actors of team Anupamaa enjoy a massive fan following now. The show has given a lot of success to all those associated with the show. Now, Rupali Ganguly who plays the lead role of Anupamaa has got an expensive gift for herself. Yes, Rupali Ganguly and her husband, Ashwin K Verma have now bought a brand new red Mahindra Thar. Rupali Ganguly took to Instagram to share a picture with her new car and wrote, "The Tall and the Short of it ! Be Indian Buy Indian, Support Indian! #ProudIndian #instadaily #rupaliganguly #mahindrathar #swadesi #jeep #thar #instagood #jaimatadi #jaimahakal"

Earlier, there were rumours that there is a cold war between the lead pair. It seems the cast has been divided into two groups. It seems Rupali Ganguly, Alpana Buch, Aashish Mehrotra, and Muskan Bamne have formed one group while the other one has Sudhanshu Pandey, Anagha Bhonsale, Madalsa Sharma and Paras Kalnawat. The rumours got further cemented after Sudhanshu Pandey did not tag a leading lady in one of the posts. BollywoodLife got in touch with Madalsa Sharma who plays Kavya. She said, "What rubbish! These are just rumours. Nothing of this sort is happening." Later Sudhanshu Pandey himself reacted to these rumours. In an interview with a web portal, the actor said, "These are such silly things that people create. I don't even understand how their minds work. How will I achieve anything in my career by untagging someone? Generally, the practice is to tag people who are associated with the picture and mostly I copy-paste the link I get from someone on my social media. When the show started, Rupali and I posted many videos together because we were married in the show. Now, I am married to Kavya (Madalsa Sharma), so obviously, to promote the track, we will post videos together."

However, now Sudhanshu Pandey has shared a video of Rupali Ganguly and rubbished all the rumours of the tiff between Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey.