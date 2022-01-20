Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly confesses that she feels like a 'failure'; here's why

Rupali Ganguly is currently one of the most favourite celebrities of the TV industry. She is in the lead in Rajan Shahi's show Anupamaa which is being loved by all. TV viewers are totally smitten by Anu aka Rupali Ganguly. The actress made her acting comeback with this show and she is ruling the hearts of all. However, the actress recently confessed that she fails like a failure despite having all the name and fame. Why so? In her latest interview she spoke about how she is not able to spend much time with her son because of her and she feels bad about it. Also Read - Anupamaa: Vanraj aka Sudhanshu Pandey happily poses with Madalsa Sharma and Anagha Bhosale forgoing his on-screen image – view pics

In her latest interview, Rupali Ganguly mentioned that her ambition was to get married and become a mother. Since her motherhood journey started late, all she wanted to do was to spend time with her son. However, when her son started going to school, her husband encouraged her to get back to work. But then the lockdown happened. She praised her husband and called him a hands-on father. Rupali Ganguly expressed that she is lucky to have a partner like him.

As reported by Hindustan Times, the actress further said, "He would go to school at 12 and come back at seven. I thought it is the right time to begin working, not realising Covid ka lockdown ho jaayega. When a show was offered to me, my husband (Ashwin, businessman) said it's high time I got my due as an actor. He has been managing everything since, single handedly. I am never there, unfortunately. I feel like a failure, but my husband does so much, it's incredible."

Currently in Anupamaa, fans are loving the chemistry shared by Anu and Anuj Kapadia played by Gaurav Khanna.