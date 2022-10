Rupali Ganguly has once again reinvented herself and has become the most popular TV star ever. She was a part of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai which was a hit and after years, she took up a role in Rajan Shahi's show Anupamaa. Not any other role but that of the leading actress of the show. Rupali is now known as Anupamaa as the show has become number one on the TRP charts. Naturally, Rupali Ganguly's popularity has increased ten folds. The star enjoys a great fan following and much to the delight of her fans, she is active on social media. Her recent reel on Instagram is a must-watch. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Anupamaa, Imlie and more: Drama rides HIGH this week in TOP TV shows [Check upcoming twists]

Entertainment News: 's bindass avatar

In the new reel, Rupali Ganguly can be seen dressed in a bathrobe and seated in a bathtub. She has an important message for all. She says that she cannot do negative today and wants positive vibes only. She is flaunting her sindoor, many rings, bangles and more. She shared the reel with the caption, "Positive vibes only." Rupali Ganguly is quite bindass not just on the show but off-screen too. Fans love her reels and especially the ones that have aka Anuj Kapadia giving her company. Also Read - Anupamaa: Aashish Mehrotra aka Toshu opens up about his character; says, 'Should get an Oscar for... '

Check out Rupali Ganguly's video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

Talking about TV show, Anupamaa, last week it topped the TRP charts. It received a rating of 2.8. The show is followed by , Aishwarya Sharma, Ayesha Singh starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Also Read - Anupamaa: From Gaurav Khanna-Nidhi Shah’s exit to cold vibes between lead actors and more – Find out all about Rupali Ganguly’s show

The current storyline of Anupamaa is that Rupali Ganguly is fighting her son Toshu who cheated on his wife Kinjal played by Nidhi Shah. The drama is all about Toshu going to any limit to reunite with Kinjal, even if it means kidnapping their child.