Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly is among the top actresses in the TV industry. She is loved and admired by her fans. She is currently nailing the character of Anupamaa and is being hailed by the masses. Every emotion and every tear shed by Anupamaa is felt by the fans and that is a sign of a true, talented actor. In the show, she is paired opposite Gaurav Khanna. He plays the role of Anuj Kapadia - Anupamaa's life partner. They make for TV's most successful on-screen jodis as their chemistry is loved by fans. They are together known as MaAn. In a recent interview, Rupali Ganguly spoke about getting age-shamed for romancing Gaurav Khanna who is younger than her.

In an interview with Etimes, Rupali Ganguly got candid about the same. She revealed being trolled and age-shamed for romancing Gaurav Khanna who is slightly younger than her. She spoke about how people pointed out that her wrinkles were seen or that she was called a 'fat lady'. It did not affect her much as she said that she has earned every wrinkle and she is proud of it. She said that she accepts herself the way she is. She was quoted saying, "Any woman who is going through this, would say just shame your haters back. Don't let anyone affect you because you are your best judge." Talking about the age difference with aka Anuj Kapadia, she said people should comment on her craft. She said if anyone has a problem with her work, it should be pointed out and she would work on it.

There is no denying that Rupali Ganguly is one of the finest actresses in the industry. Since Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, she has proved that she can pull off any role with easy.

Anupamaa storyline

In the TV show Anupamaa, the storyline is that Anuj has left Anupamaa and wants to separate from her. It is because Chhoti Anu left the Kapadia mansion to be Maya. Anuj blamed it all on Anupamaa and decided to part ways with her. The scene in Anupamaa are high on emotions. It is expected that the show will take a new twist soon with Anupamaa trying to embark on a solo journey. However, MaAn fans are praying as the want to see their beloved Anuj and Anupamaa together. Will that happen?