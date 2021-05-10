Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly opens up about being body-shamed by neighbouring aunties after she put on 30 kgs post childbirth

is loved by the television viewing audience in her titular character in the Anupamaa. Her simple, adjusting nature on screen has made Anupamaa a much-loved character. However, there was a time when Rupali was subjected to body-shaming after she had put on weight post giving birth to her son Rudransh. She said she was judged by her neighbouring elderly aunties. Also Read - Anupamaa SPOILER ALERT: Vanraj-Anupamaa's relationship to take new twist courtesy Advait? Read deets

"From 58 kilos when I delivered Rudransh, I went up to 86 kilos. When I would take my child out for a walk, certain neighbouring aunties that I didn't even know… 'Arre, tum toh Monisha ho, kitni moti ho gayi ho (You are the actor who plays Monisha, right? You have gained so much weight).' Who gives anybody a right to judge a mother? Nobody knows the kind of issues that a woman is going through," Rupali Ganguly told Bollywood Bubble in an interview.

Rupali also talked about her health issues and said that she had started judging herself since she did not lactate enough. She used to feel that she has fallen short and had begun eating everything to produce more breast milk.

Rupali's husband Ashwin and son Rudransh dropped by on the sets of Anupamaa to meet her. The show is currently being shot in Gujarat since shootings have been stalled in Maharashtra due to surge in Covid-19 cases.

Rajan Shahi's Anupamaa is really being loved by the viewers because the lead character Anupamma, essayed by Rupali Ganguly, has rebelled now. She catches her husband having an affair and breaks the relationship. However, she continues to stay at home for her family. The show also stars , Paras Kalnawat, , and Anagha Bhosale in important roles.