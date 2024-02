Popular television actress Rupali Ganguly who is seen currently playing the role of Anupamaa in Anupamaa show is best known for her roles as Monisha Sarabhai in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. The actress is ruling millions of hearts with her exceptional performance in the Anupamaa show. Her on-screen chemistry with co-star Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia made MaAn fans fall in love with them. Rupali started her acting career at the age of 7 and was seen in Saaheb film. She has now become a household name in the entertainment industry. Rupali has been breaking stereotypes with her roles in the shows. For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Anupamaa twist: Viewers upset as an angry Anuj compares Anu and Aadhya; fans say 'No freaking way'

The actress bagged the Iconic Gold Awards 2024 for Best Actress in Anupamaa show and said that she never received an award until Anupamaa. She even said that she played iconic roles in Sarabhai VS Sarabhai, Sanjeevani, and many more, but did not receive an award individually. She said that when Anupamaa came into her life, she had been getting award and recognition all over the country. Also Read - Anupamaa spoiler: Anuj's obsessive behaviour scares Anu; Shruti manipulates Aadhya

Have a look at Rupali Ganguly's post

Ruapli's current drama show Anupamaa has been ranking on the top of the TRP charts. The makers are leaving no stone unturned in making their show entertaining. Rupali's middle-aged woman role in Anupamaa who starts her new life in the US after leaving Anuj and her daughter Choti. Anupamaa is an inspiration for many ladies and portrays positivity.