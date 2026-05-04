Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly takes a JIBE at TMC as BJP LEADS in West Bengal Assembly Election results: 'Bengal chose democracy over fear'

Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly takes a dig at TMC as BJP leads in West Bengal trends; actress thanks CRPF and backs BJP amid results buzz.

Rupali Ganguly, the Anupamaa actress, was born in Kolkata to a Bengali Hindu household. The television actress announced her support for the Bharatiya Janata Party through a social media statement which she posted while waiting for the West Bengal Assembly Election results. Rupali tweeted, "Bengal chose democracy over fear," implying that the BJP represents democracy while Mamata Banerjee's party, the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), represents fear.

Rupali Ganguly takes a dig at TMC

She also expressed gratitude to the members of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) for ensuring a peaceful election in Kolkata. She wrote, “A big thank you to our brave CRPF personnel who ensured peaceful voting despite every challenge. Jai CRPF.”

BJP leads as TMC trails

Her remarks followed indications that the BJP was in the lead in West Bengal. The BJP and TMC had each gained one seat at that point, according to a story published in the Hindustan Times. Reyat Hossain Sarkar of the TMC won the Bhagawangola seat, while Shashi Panja of the BJP won the Monteswar seat. According to reports, the BJP has surpassed the halfway point in early leads, and early trends were favouring the party. At that time, the TMC was ahead in 82 seats while the BJP was ahead in 195.

Rupali joined the BJP in 2024

Rupali formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in May 2024 at the party's headquarters in New Delhi, ushering in her political career. During the event, she expressed enthusiasm for the government's development program and stated, “When I see this ‘Mahayagya’ of development, I feel that I should also take part in this… I need your blessings and support so that whatever I do, I do it right and good.”

Counting of votes for the West Bengal Assembly Elections started at 8 a.m. because all counting locations maintained strict security protocols. The counting process needs multiple hours to complete because each constituency requires multiple counting rounds. The afternoon establishes more definite results because morning trends first appear in late morning. The final results are expected by the evening although counting speed and recounts will determine the actual time of completion.

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