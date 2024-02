Rupali Ganguly is one of the most loved actresses of television industry right now. She has impressed everyone with her performance in Anupamaa. The show has come as a beautiful surprise for everyone. It began in 2020 and is one of the most watched shows right now. The TRPs have always been excellent and it has been at the top of the TRP charts every week. The story of Anupamaa has touched the hearts of the audience. Her performance as Anupamaa is brilliant and people have loved Rupali as Anupamaa. No one can even imagine anyone else as Anupamaa now. Also Read - Rituraj Singh's antim darshan: Nakuul Mehta, Hiten Tejwani and other celebs pay their last respect

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Anupamaa spoiler: Aadhya's hatred for Anu to grow? To blame latter for the goons attack?

The Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2024 happened yesterday in Mumbai's Taj Lands End. Rupali was spotted at the awards ceremony with her husband and son. She posed for the cameras and looked beautiful in a pink and blue saree. Also Read - Rituraj Singh passes away: Anupamaa producer Rajan Shahi opens up on his absence from Rupali Ganguly starrer TV show

Trending Now

Fans congratulate Rupali Ganguly

However, Rupali also won the award. Yes, she won the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Best Actress in Television Series for her performance in Anupamaa. Now, Rupali is trending on X as fans are celebrating her win. One of the users wrote, "Congratulations @TheRupali ma'am Humne or sabko pta h ki aap ye hi nhi har award deserve krti h. You are the bestest. ye jitni baar bhi kahun kam hi h par bole bina raha bhi toh nhi jata . Love you inaa saraaaa ma'am #RupaliGanguly #Anupamaa"

Congratulations @TheRupali ma'am ?,?

Humne or sabko pta h ki aap ye hi nhi har award deserve krti h?

You are the bestest ??? ye jitni baar bhi kahun kam hi h par bole bina raha bhi toh nhi jata ??

Love you inaa saraaaa ma'am ??#RupaliGanguly

#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/DqznyOtRDo — Sakshami (@Sakshami27) February 21, 2024

Another user wrote, "Look She Is Still Trending After Yesterday Night She Stole The Award Night Red Carpet With Her Looks, Her Appearance With Her Husband and Her Son The ROYAL FAMILY Win Everyone's Heart With Their Love . She Deserves All The Awards #RupaliGanguly #Anupamaa"

Look She Is Still Trending After Yesterday Night She Stole The Award Night Red Carpet With Her Looks ?♥️ Her Appearance With Her Husband and Her Son The ROYAL FAMILY Win Everyone's Heart With Their Love ♥️?? She Deserves All The Awards ♥️#RupaliGanguly #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/VMwGW8y9jj — Rubina My Love (@RubinaMyLove4) February 21, 2024

Heartiest Congratulations #RupaliGanguly fr winning "Best Actress award" also for ur hatrick win ??

So damn happy for u Rupzie also must say ki not only for you bt for ur #Rupalians too it's a very happy also a proud moment ??

May you keep shining always..#Proudfan#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/2TPlQEpUMk — .??????? (@rupaliblessings) February 21, 2024

Trending hona to Banta hai queen for a reason ?? you deserve a million of happiness ❤️ ✨rupali mam,many many congratulations to you ❤️????#RupaliGanguly #Anupamaa https://t.co/hJf9eXjcrG pic.twitter.com/Ttt8uHwM9u — suzan (@suzan_223) February 21, 2024

We are so happy and so proud to see our most favourite actress @TheRupali getting award✨?

.

Your hard work and perseverance have paid off. Congratulations mam keep shining always ✨? you are the best ❤️

.#RupaliGanguly #Anupamaa @TheRupali #Dpiff2024 pic.twitter.com/ZJScrhXI41 — suzan (@suzan_223) February 21, 2024

It's a hatrick ??

2022 ?

2023 ? & now

2024 ?

Congratulations for adding another prestigious award @TheRupali ma'am !! ❤️ & thanku for always making us so proud ! ?

Yeh awards jeetne ka silsila aise hi saalon saal chlta rahe !! ✨??#RupaliGanguly #Anupamaa #Dpiff2024 pic.twitter.com/p79wZfIU4l — rucheeyy_10 (@rupalixmaan_10) February 20, 2024

And its a Hatrick...??? Congratulations @TheRupali super duper proud of you Rockstar ?❤️ With a supporting and loving family by your side and a kind heart, you can achieve anything and everything.... ❤️ Your deserve the best... ?#Anupamaa #RupaliGanguly pic.twitter.com/tAjCSjeLLs — Edits_by_Avani♥️ (@ravalavi) February 20, 2024

Well, Rupali truly deserves this honour. Congratulations to the favourite actress of television!

A look at TV shows banned in Pakistan

Talking about Anupamaa, the show also stars Gaurav Khanna, Vaquar Shaikh, Sukirti Kandpal, Alpana Buch, Aurra Bhatnagar, Chandni Bhagwanani, Aadhya Barot, Madalsa Sharma, Trishaan Shah, Kunawar Amarjeet Singh, Dishi Duggal and others.