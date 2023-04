Priyanka Chopra created quite a stir with her recent statements on Bollywood. In an episode of Dax Shepard's podcast Armchair Expert, Priyanka Chopra stated that she was looking for opportunities outside of Bollywood as she was feeling cornered. She shared that she had cut beef with people and that she was tired of politics. In further interviews, she spoke about casting on merit and not as per clans. This led to a major debate over Bollywood clans, nepotism and more. She also spoke about pay disparity in Bollywood. Now, Anupamaa star Sudhanshu Pandey has praised Priyanka Chopra for exposing the dark side of Bollywood. Also Read - Citadel: Priyanka Chopra exudes perfect boss lady vibes in orange oversized jumpsuit; Rome never looked so beautiful [VIEW PICS]

aka Vanraj lauds

In an interview, he lauded Priyanka Chopra and AR Rahman. He said that both the celebs have achieved greatly on the international platform and they can talk about Bollywood. "They can expose the kind of pressure and bullying that happens in Bollywood, it is definitely very encouraging and people like them can really make a difference," he said. Further, he added that celebs like Priyanka Chopra talking about it could lead to a change in the environment. Sudhanshu Pandey feels that it is reassuring for the youngsters who want to be a part of the industry but get 'locked out' and certain people from the industry won't let outsiders enter. He said, "I think breaking the shackles is very important and letting more talent from across the country into the industry is essential."

Apart from TV shows, Sudhanshu Pandey has worked in a few films like , Singh Is Kinng, , and many more. He also added that it is tough to get a break in Bollywood as outsiders are not really welcomed. He said sustaining a career is more difficult than getting a break. Apart from Sudhanshu Pandey, stars like , , Apurva Asrani and more were all praise for Priyanka Chopra.

All about Anupamaa

Sudhanshu Pandey plays the role of Vanraj in Anupamaa. He plays a pivotal role and is sort of a villain in Anupamaa's life. Netizens hate his character Vanraj for ruining Anupamaa's life but that is a win for the actor because that's what his character is supposed to do. Anupamaa also stars and .