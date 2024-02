Anupamaa star Sudhanshu Pandey is now a popular face. He essays the role of Vanraj Shah in Rajan Shahi's show that is headlined by Rupali Ganguly. Vanraj is Anupamaa's ex-husband who made her life a living hell. Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj receives a lot of backlash for the role he plays, but that's the sign that he is doing justice to the character of Vanraj. But this article is not about him. Rather it is about his son Nirvaan. Sudhanshu Pandey shared a picture of his son Nirvaan on his birthday and oh my, he's so handsome. Also Read - Pakistani writer Yasir Hussain criticises Indian TV shows; 'Nations jinke paas ghatiya quality ka drama hai...'

Sudhanshu Pandey shared a picture of Nirvaan and penned a lengthy note wishing him on his birthday. In his emotional note, he wrote that he is unable to believe that time has flown by so quickly and Nirvaan is now a grown young man. He recalled the day when he was born and mentioned how he thought that Nirvaan was the best gift of God. Wishing him infinite love, luck, health and success, Sudhanshu Pandey wrote 'Love you my Baby'. The picture has Nirvaan dressed in a black and white suit. Posing for the camera with a light stubble, Nirvaan indeed shares striking resemblance with his father. Quite a few commented that he is very handsome and 'like father like son'. Neil Nitin Mukesh commented on the post and wrote, "Happiest Birthday to my dearest Nirvaan. One of the finest men I’ve ever met. His politeness and respect for his elders speaks volumes of his upbringing. You should be proud parents my brother." Also Read - Anupamaa spoiler: Shruti cancels her wedding with Anuj; Yashdeep cannot control his feelings towards Anu

Sudhanshu Pandey's post:

Well, given his looks and charming personality, we won't be surprised if Nirvaan enters the acting industry just like his father. But we'll have to wait and see.

Talking about Anupamaa, the currently storyline is about Anu struggling in America. Anuj Kapadia is in America and they have come face-to-face. Shruti who was to marry Anuj also knows about their past. It is expected that Vanraj too will travel to America soon to add to Anu's woes.