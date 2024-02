TV actress Sukirti Kandpal who is currently playing the role of Shruti in Anupamaa show post the generation leap seems to be getting trolled by the netizens. The diva is seen playing Anuj aka Gaurav Khanna's love interest in Anupamaa show. Well, the new storyline and plot of Anupamaa seem to be liked by the audience. TRhe show has been ruling the top spot on the TRP charts. The actress in an interview with Times of India TV said that she does not fear negative criticism and trolling as she feels she is just doing her job. For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj, Shruti's wedding card ready; Anu refuses to stay with Toshu, Kinjal

The Dill Mill Gayye actress praised her co-star Rupali Ganguly and feels she is living every actor's dream. She said that Rupali is a brilliant actress and she has carried the show and the title role for such a long period. She said that Rupali is living every actor’s dream and she has her respect for that. Sukriti even said that trolling or negative comments do not affect her. She even said that she understands fans' emotions, but said that she is not working emotionally. She said that she cannot get emotionally attached to everything that anyone says. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Anu to vow to bring Aadhya on the right track; to question Anuj Kapadia's upbringing?

Top TV shows that are banned in Pakistan

Sukriti understands that fans are in love with Anuj and Anupamaa. She said that everybody has the right to talk about it and be angry or happy. She even added that they are free to express themselves on social media and that she is just doing her job. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Savi plans to leave Bhosale house knowing Ishaan-Reeva's wedding truth; is this the end of IshVi?