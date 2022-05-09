Anupamaa is one of the popular television shows. The starrer has been ruling the TRP charts for the past many months, and the fans have high expectations from it. Well, currently the pre-wedding festivities of #MaAn’s shaadi are going on, and in the recent episode, the mehndi and sangeet function took place. On the other hand, Vanraj aka has been trying to stop the wedding. Well, fans of Anupamaa are quite upset with the makers as they feel that the show is being ruined. 'STOP RUINING ANUPAMA' has been trending on social media. Also Read - Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui's ladylove Bubby aka Nazila Sitaishi is a stunner and here's proof [VIEW PICS]

From Anu’s mehndi design to the storyline to the space issue during the dance sequence, fans are upset with a lot of things. A netizen tweeted, “Honestly the amount of close ups we had of Vanraj ... itna toh uski aur kavya ke shaadi ke time par bhi nahi thi.Why to ruin everything with negativity Isiki teesri shaadi lagti hai atp #Anupamaa STOP RUINING ANUPAMA.” Another Twitter user wrote, “Nowdays I watch Episodes without any expectation but thy still manage to disappoint? At this point thy r doing all functions for Name sake . It's clearly visible makers don't hve any interest maan wedding ! Extremely lazy writting & execution !! STOP RUINING ANUPAMA #Anupamaa.” Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Pakhi aka Aishwarya Sharma's HILARIOUS reel on lemons is relatable AF

A netizen who isn’t much impressed with Anu’s mehndi design tweeted, “What do you guys think what it is 1. Anar 2. Family tree 3. Makers ka pagalpan STOP RUINING ANUPAMA #Anupamaa.” A user shared a video of MaAn dancing and wrote, “Just look at samar and toshu,how they are trying to protect themselves kahi ek do haath lg gye too surpanakha bn jaenge Give them some big place @/dkp #Anupamaa | #Anupama STOP RUINING ANUPAMA.” Also Read - Prithviraj Trailer review: Akshay Kumar fans love it; others compare it to Tanhaji and Bajirao Mastani

Well, let’s hope that soon something interesting happens and once again Anupamaa starts impressing one and all.