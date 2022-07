Rupali Ganguly's show Anupamaa has been trending since morning because of Paras Kalnawat's ousted from the show due to breach of contract as he signed the show of dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Paras was disheartened by this action of producer Rajan Shahi. While Paras has shown the exit door overnight, the makers are looking for his replacement. The other members of the show like Sudhanshu Pandey spoke about Paras' immediate exit and somewhere his fans are feeling that the actor too has been hinting at his exit. While there were strong reports that Sudhanshu aka Vanraj is unhappy with less screen time and has decided to quit the show, he has expressed his shock over Paras' exit. Also Read - After Ranveer Singh gets booked for nude photoshoot, Shilpa Shetty finally faces the VERDICT of her 15-year old obscenity case with Richard Gere

In an interaction with Pinkvilla, Sudhanshu said that he wasn't aware of Paras' exit and said, " All of us were shocked. I spoke to Paras also and asked him 'How come ya?' I had a chat with him last night. I guess there is some reason why this has happened. Sometimes there are certain things we do without realising that it could go in the wrong direction and even if you try to rectify them, the time goes by."

Talking in support of Paras he adds that it's not anybody's fault and everyone has their sensibilities and understanding to do things. He even added that once he has made a choice he should stick to it. However, having said that the actor even mentioned that he will miss him a he was part of the show from the beginning. Sudhanshu concludes by calling Paras' exit unfortunate.

While Rajan Shahi in his statement mentioned that they have terminated Paras Kalnawat's service from the show.

He said, " We as a production house won't entertain breach of contract. We have terminated his services as an actor with immediate effect. We wish him all the best for his future endeavours." The actor will be seen in a dance reality show soon.