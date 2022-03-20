started his career with a supporting role in the film (2000). The actor then featured in many movies like Dus Kahaniyaan, Singh Is Kinng, , and others. In early 2000, he had featured in a few TV shows as well, but Anupamaa is his first show as a lead. Sudhanshu’s character Vanraj has grey shades in the show, and the actor’s performance in it is being loved by everyone. Recently, Sudhanshu opened up about making a shift from films to TV. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Tejasswi Prakash's Pratha enters 'Most Liked Hindi TV Characters', Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's Holi bash and more

While talking to ETimes, he said, "Anupama is my first daily show ever. I have never worked in any other daily show before. For friends, I have made a few appearances on some shows, but haven't worked full time in any of them. I wasn't ready to get into daily soaps for the longest time because I was doing films. Later, I did a few web shows after which I took up this TV show Anupama."

Further talking about how he got Anupamaa, the actor revealed, "I had met producer Rajan Shahi at an award show. He is an old friend of mine. I told him I would be interested in working on a TV show if the role was really good. A couple of months later, he called me for Anupama, but before that he prepared me for around a month regarding the working style of television. The long working hours... I realised it's not going to be luxurious like films. It will be tough."

"The whole journey on this show has been rewarding for me. The survival instinct is unparallel in the TV industry. It's a daily fight and rush with time, content, deadlines and I fell in love with this rush. I enjoy my work and which is why I don't feel it's tiring or monotonous," he added.

Anupamaa also stars and in the lead roles.