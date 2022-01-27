Anupamaa is doing very well on the TRP charts. It has a rating of 4 and more, which is a record for any TV show in recent history. Anupamaa's leading man Sudhanshu Pandey has got a grey character, which is a getting immense amount of hate on social media. The fact that he is being hated proves he is doing a great job. In a video, Sudhanshu Pandey spoke about how Vanraj has a horrible temper but he is very vulnerable when it comes to his children or family. He feels that Vanraj is needy for love on the show. On the show, Anupamaa, Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj also reveals that the barrage of hate comments on social media is at times, a bit too much. Also Read - Anupamaa actor Gaurav Khanna's fan registers a real star after him; actor reacts to the special gesture

He said in a video, "Yes, at various points it does hit you. You have to tell yourself that this is just a negative character that you are playing. There are times that people also send hateful messages and then you have to tell yourself that it's okay as they are sending hateful messages not to you but to your character. You have to be very careful of how you absorb it." Sudhanshu Pandey said that as an actor he had to tell himself that Vanraj is just a character and people will react in a certain manner.

In the upcoming episodes, we will see that Vanraj kind of manipulates Malvika to hand over the business to Paritosh and him. He has promised that there is enough drama in store for viewers. He said in the video, "At the moment all I can say is that there is a lot of drama that is going to happen. Whether it's definitely going to be Vanraj doing something very negative, I won't say that but it's going to be the circumstances and he is right now in a very focused state of mind as he has to make it big at any cost because now he wants to do it for the family."