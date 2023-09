Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is the top show on TRP charts. The show gets all the love from the audience every week. The actors of the show have a massive fan following and every character from the show has a separate fan base. The actors also share a close bond with each other off-screen. Their BTS pictures and videos are proof that their closeness is the reason why we get beautiful scenes on-screen.

One such beautiful bond is between Vanraj Shah and his Bapuji. Yes, we are talking about the off-screen bond between Sudhanshu Pandey and Arvind Vaidya. Sudhanshu recently shared a heart-touching post for Arvind Vaidya on Instagram.

Sudhanshu spoke about the bond they share and how he feels happy when he keeps his head on Arvind Vaidya's shoulder. He also shared that he feels refreshed when he hugs his on-screen Bapuji. Sudhanshu posted his picture with Arvind Vaidya.

Sudhanshu's emotional post for Arvind Vaidya

Along with the picture, he wrote, "SAR PE BUZURGON KA HAATH ( ya kaandhe pe ) AUR UNKE AASHIRWAD SE BADI KOI TAAQAT NAHI HOTI .. EK MERE MAATA PITA AUR DUSRE MERE BAAPUUUUU … UNKE KAANDHE PE SAR RAKHKAR JO SUKOON MILTA HAI USKI KOI BARAABARI NAHI .. JAB THODI THAKAAN HO TO BAS BAAPU KO GALE LAGATA HOON AUR REFRESH HO JAATA HOON ..BAAPU I LOVE YOU @arvindvaidya3 #father #fatherfigure #baapu JAI MAHAKAAL."

Take a look at Sudhanshu Pandey’s post:

The latest promo of Anupamaa leaves everyone shocked

Talking about Anupamaa, the show’s latest promo has left everyone shocked and disappointed. In the promo, we see Anupamaa and the family members wishing Samar and Dimpy as they announce pregnancy. Anuj and the other male members ask Samar to give a party.

Watch the update about Anupamaa:

Samar leaves with them before Anupamaa could tie him the Suraksha dhaga. Later, we see the men returning home with Samar’s dead body. Everyone gets shocked to see Samar’s body. Anupamaa, Baa, Dimpy, Kinjal, Pakhi and others break down seeing this. Later, Vanraj tells Anupamaa that because of Anuj, Samar is no more. Hearing this, Anupamaa shatters. It will be interesting to see how Anupamaa will react to the situation.