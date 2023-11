Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupamaa is getting all the love ever since it began. However, the show which was always at the top of the TRP charts is currently seeing a downfall. The show was on the third spot this week and it seems something is not working right for the show. Since, we all saw Samar's death scene in the show, the TRPs have been dropping. People have clearly not liked the way Samar passed away and Anuj was blamed for it. The entry of Malti Devi is also not impressive and hence the TRPs are down. In the recent episodes, we saw Kinjal and Toshu leaving for UK. Also Read - TRP Report Week 45: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai new gen story fails to impress; Bigg Boss 17 threatens Anupamaa

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Amidst all this, Vanraj also decided to go to a rehabilitation center leaving Baa, Bapuji and Kavya alone. Vanraj will not be seen for a few days now. Sudhanshu Pandey who plays the role of Vanraj Shah has now opened up about why he took a break from the show. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twists: Anu calls Pakhi 'Baanjh'; decides to get Dimpy married to Tapish

Sudhanshu Pandey takes a break from Anupamaa

Sudhanshu Pandey went live on Instagram and revealed that he is in Dubai for a vacation. He said that as shown in the serial, Vanraj has gone for rehab and for Sudhanshu a vacation is also like a rehab center. He also said that the last few months have been very heavy for him in the show. This is a big story in TV news Also Read - Anupamaa shocking twists: Choti Anu to die leading to Anu-Anuj's separation; an old enemy to make a comeback?

Trending Now

Sudhanshu reveals why he took a break from Anupamaa

He said that the death scene of Samar was shown and it was difficult for them to act and also for the audience to watch. He said that the scenes were so emotionally draining that he decided to take a break and come back with a fresh energy.

He also mentioned that he is doing the live to know what people felt about the scenes of Anupamaa and he also mentioned that whenever he wants to have a small vacation, he comes to Dubai.

Talking about Anupamaa, we recently saw a new entry in the show. Kunwar Amarjeet Singh entered the show as Tapish who is a social media influencer and a professional dancer. He has been casted opposite Nishi Saxena who plays Dimpy.

A look at TV shows banned in Pakistan

Tapish's entry is shown as a healing to Anupamaa and Dimpy so that they can come out of Samar's death. Tapish will get closer to Dimpy and we might see him being her support after Samar's death.