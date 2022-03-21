Anupamaa has been ruling the roost on television for quite some time now, and it goes without saying that when a TV show becomes so popular, so does its characters become household names, especially in the case of daily soaps because of how they're telecast day in and day out into every nook and cranny of India, with people vying away their time by constantly being up to date with the daily lives of the TV serial's character. As such, it's no surprise that , who plays the eponymous Anupamaa, who plays Anuj Kapadia aka AK, who's seen as Vanraj Shah and , who portrays Kavya Shah are now on the tips of the tongues of Anupamaa fans, which is a huge number given the popularity of the show. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 cast unhappy with makers; Ankita Lokhande’s husband reveals he's a ‘Ghar Jamai’ and more

Now, with the insane fame also comes the fair share of brickbats, particularly for negative characters on television due to how invested people are into these serials. Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj Shah is also no stranger to this flips side. Opening up about it to ETimes, the actor said that he gets reactions from people on social media for his character in the show, which was initially new to him as he wasn't earlier a part of the TV industry and had no clue about how the audience of TV gets attached to characters or how they start believing that what actors play on the show is their real selves.

Elaborating further, Sudhanshu revealed how he had to bear a lot of trolling and negative comments on social media because of his character, but concluded that as he's enjoying doing the show, he's now made peace with this absurd trend among the audience, where they tend to forget the difference between reel-life and real-life.