Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupamaa began in 2020. The show has touched the hearts of the audience. The show has been at the top of the TRP charts since it began and people have loved the story of Anupamaa. The simple story of a housewife made everyone cry and even motivated all the women out there to fight back. The story of Anupamaa had three many characters in the beginning, Anu, Vanraj and Kavya. Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma played an important role in Anupamaa's life. These two received a lot of hate from the audience for creating trouble in Anupamaa's life. Also Read - Anupamaa: Nidhi Shah aka Kinjal shoots for the show despite being unwell; shares health update

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj to break ties with Anu after Aadhya blames her for attack? Pakhi announces she wants to marry Titu

Vanraj has been the most hated character in Anupamaa but Sudhanshu Pandey has received all the appreciation for his performance. Vanraj is getting hate and Sudhanshu has been the best performer. Post that now, we saw new characters entering and hence, Sudhanshu was asked if he felt insecure after characters like Anuj, Yashdeep and others entered, Also Read - Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly flaunts her third DPIFF award in a row; thanks Rajan Shahi for giving her the role

Trending Now

Sudhanshu Pandey reveals Rajan Shahi approached him first for Anupamaa

Speaking to Etimes, he said he has never been insecure of anyone entering the show as that is not in his nature. He said that even if he gets less screen time, things don't change for him. Sudhanshu also revealed that he was the first one whom Rajan Shahi approached.

He said, "It also doesn’t change the fact that I was the first actor that Rajan Shahi approached before he had pitched the show to the channel."

He further added that being a part of a show like Anupamaa has been a blessing for him and everyone associated with the show. The show has been running for three years and hence the story is bound to change and the makers will have to keep making changes based on the audience reaction.

A look at TV shows banned in Pakistan

Anupamaa also stars Sukirti Kandpal, Vaquar Shaikh, Alpana Buch, Aurra Bhatnagar, Chandni Bhagwanani, Aadhya Barot, Trishaan Shah, Kunawar Amarjeet Singh, Dishi Duggal and others.