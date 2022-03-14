Anupamaa: Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj talks about his 'sympathy' seeking character; says, 'it would be unfair...'

Rajan Shahi's show Anupamaa that stars , , , and others is among the highest TRP raking shows currently. Fans are deeply in love with Anupamaa and her family. However, the villain the show Vanraj played by Sudhanshu Pandey often receives negative comments. Well, he is the villain, after all! There has been a big debate over makers trying to white wash his character by portraying him as a sympathy seeker. That's how he made Malvika, Anuj's sister, connect with him. Now, Sudhanshu has opened up about his character and whether men try to seek sympathy or not. Also Read - Anupamaa's Anagha Bhosale, Nia Sharma, Hina Khan, Surbhi Chandna and more: Meet TV Instagrammers of the week

As reported by IANS, Sudhanshu Pandey stated that it is human nature to seek sympathy, irrespective of gender. He mentioned that it is not always wrong to seek sympathy as many do it to get reassurances from family. He was quoted saying, "I don't think men use anything to gain sympathy or advantage because human beings are alike, be it a man or a woman, they can both use it to their advantage or disadvantage or gain sympathy or not. So it would be unfair to say that men use it sometimes to gain sympathy. It's both ways. Even women can do that and even men can do that." Also Read - Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen marriage in trouble, Divya Agarwal-Varun Sood trolled for tweets on spilt , Nakuul Mehta defends low TRP of Bade Acche Lagta Hain 2 and more: TV News Weekly Rewind

Further, he spoke about how a man's voice sometimes goes unheard. The actor stated that just like how women are expected to look after the family, men also go through a lot of pressures like providing for the family no matter what. He added, "So obviously being a man they are expected not to cry or to shed tears or to scream but men do take a lot of frustration into them, they take a lot of hardships, and it has a bearing on their mind and their heart. Of course and unfortunately being a man, they can't say it." Also Read - Bipasha Basu's pregnancy, Madalsa Sharma's reaction on Anagha Bhosale quitting acting and more; 10 BollywoodLife Exclusives of the week