Anupamaa: Sudhanshu Pandey has successfully managed to create a special place in people's hearts with his portrayal of Vanraj Shah in the Rajan Shahi show. You can hate him or love him, but you definitely cannot ignore Vanraj Shah. Sudhanshu has been the happiest actor as he has got an opportunity to play various shades and emote numerous emotions while playing Vanraj. While the show is doing great in terms of TRP, there is still a section of fans who miss Anupama and Vanraj together and often ship them. Recently, in an exclusive conversation with BollywoodLife, Sudhanshu Pandey revealed if he too misses Vanraj and Anupama scenes together. Also Read - TRP Report week 4: Anupamaa-Anuj's reunion helps with ratings; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Jhanak impress

Anupamaa: Sudhanshu Pandey on fans still shipping Vanraj and Anu

While the current storyline revolves around MaAn, the show initially started with a love triangle of Vanraj, Anupama, and Kavya. The complexities of the relationship were portrayed in such an impeccable way that the show had a strong start in terms of content and TRP. Also Read - Anupamaa star Sukriti Kandpal praises Rupali Ganguly for carrying the show and the title role; says 'She is living every actor's dream'

On being asked if he is aware that there's a section of fans who still miss Anupama and Vanraj together, Sudhanshu Panday said, ''I get to see fans shipping Anupama and Vanraj every day. I feel that Vanraj and Anupama's equation has always worked, with each other or against each other. Initially, what people loved the most and got them really hooked to the show was this track of men, women, and another woman. I think because people got so deeply hooked with that drama, our TRP also hit the maximum during that time and the divorce track. I think people miss the triumphant Anupama in front of the chauvinist Vanraj. They would really like the light moments between Anupama and Vanraj; those scenes have always gone viral. People do miss that, but somewhere the makers know that at some point we will create scope for that, as those flavors are also important for the show.''

The current story of Anupamaa revolves around how Anuj and Anu have finally met, but they may not reunite because of Aadhya. On the other hand, Vanraj might have to fly to America to get Anupama's signature on the property papers.