Anupamaa: The Rajan Shahi show has been touching the hearts of viewers since its inception. While the story revolves around the central character of Anupama, portrayed by Rupali Ganguly, other characters such as Vanraj, Kavya, and Anuj also hold significant places in the show. Since it's a series where almost every character is equally important, there have been times when one character is completely neglected to highlight the storyline of others. Sushanshu Pandey, who plays the role of Vanraj, in an exclusive conversation with Bollywood life, recently opened up about how comfortable he is as an actor when the story focuses more on Anuj, Anupama, and other characters rather than Vanraj.

There have been many instances in the past where actors have left shows and fought with the makers when they felt that their character was not given significant importance in the show. As in the case of Anupamaa, with numerous characters in the show, there have been times when the story has entirely focused on one specific character, leaving little room for others in the show.

When asked for his opinion, Sushanshu Pandey said, "I am very patient and secure as an actor. I know the makers can't keep focusing on just one character or track, as it's a daily soap and keeping the focus on just one character will become boring after a point of time. The story is invariably about Anupama, but if there are no male protagonists or other characters, then everything will fall flat. A maker has to make the audience see the story through every character's point of view at regular intervals; only then the show works. As far as insecurity is concerned, I am way past that. I have done a good amount of feature films, web series, and a Hollywood film. I really don't go into that space where I will feel insecure."

Talking about Anupamaa, in the upcoming episode, you will witness how Anu finally meets Anuj. Will their conversation make them realize that they still love each other, or will they part ways forever? Ardent fans of the show are looking forward to how the makers will unfold the story.