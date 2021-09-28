Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma starrer Anupamaa is winning hearts. The show is getting amazing responses from the audience. Ever since Gaurav Khanna entered the show the TRPs of the show have seen a massive growth. Anupamaa is the only show to have got 4.2 trps and is going on breaking records. Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj Shah is extremely happy with the show's success. He is also satisfied about his character, Vanraj Shah. In an interview with IANS, Sudhanshu Pandey spoke about his character. He said that character is probably one of the most difficult characters because it has never been the same. From the beginning till now there have been millions of changes in his attitude, approach, in the way he reacts, because that's what 'Vanraj' is. Sudhanshu says that Vanraj is very unpredictable, very realistic and he is a man with gray shades. Also Read - Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma's BTS pictures promise an interesting twist ahead

He is not a tailor-made kind of a character and he is someone who is going to create some drama at every given point in time. Sudhanshu Pandey further added, "He is going to get angry; he is going to make people upset and sometimes suddenly he will turn very vulnerable and then sometimes he will be manipulative, sometimes he'll be very strong and will also take a stand for the family and for the women of the family. So, there are a lot of shades for this character. Although a bad image with the kind of layers that I've had, Vanraj is not very easy to play or maintain."

Recently, we saw that Anupamaa's childhood dreams of flying by air and seeing the sea closely come true. Though it's for business, Anuj unknowingly is helping her complete her bucket list. We recently saw that Anupamaa leaves her house and goes to Mumbai to fulfill her dream. However, Vanraj, Kavya, Baa and Toshu are not happy with it and constantly keep Anupamaa taunting about staying with some unknown man.