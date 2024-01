Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is getting all the love. The show has been on the top of the TRP charts since the start. Recently, the show took a big leap and Anupamaa is now in America. She works at a restaurant and also owns a YouTube channel. She is all alone and Anuj is also in America. Anuj is engaged to Shruti and stays with Choti Anu aka Aadhya. Shruti is a fan of Anupamaa but doesn't know the truth of her past with Anuj. Aadhya hates Anupamaa and is shocked to see her in the USA. She forces Anuj to marry Shruti soon so that Anupamaa cannot come in their life. Also Read - Anupamaa Upcoming Twists: Anuj gets panic attack, Anupama blesses the union of Shruti and him

On the other hand, in the Shah house, Vanraj is the head of the family. He controls the whole house and has separated Kavya and Dimpy from their kids. Vanraj keeps Dimpy away from her son, Ansh. He treats like the maid of the house and does not respect women.

Vanraj gets hate from the audience

Vanraj wants everything under his control and does not let the women of his housework. He has turned Dimpy into Anupamaa now. The character of Vanraj is getting hate from the audience and people are not liking the negativity.

Sudhanshu Pandey reacts to getting hate for Vanraj

Speaking to Etimes, Sudhanshu Pandey spoke about the hatred his character is getting. Sudhanshu said that his role has again become vicious after the leap in Anupamaa. He said that when he receives hate for it he feels glad he is doing his job well.

Anupamaa also stars Sukirti Kandpal, Aurra Bhatnagar, Chandni Bhagwanani, Aadhya Barot, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Nishi Saxena, Kunawar Amarjeet Singh, Trishaan Shah, Dishi Duggal and others. The show recently saw the entry of Vaquar Shaikh as Yashdeep.

He will be seen falling in love with Anupamaa while Anuj will plan to marry Shruti.