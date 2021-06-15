Anupamaa: Sudhanshu Pandey REVEALS he is upset about Apurva Agnihotri leaving the show

Rajan Shahi's Anupamaa is winning hearts ever since the first episode had aired. The show is currently ruling the TRP charts. The Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma starrer Anupamaa recently saw a major twist in the story as Vanraj and Kavya got married while Anupamaa is being treated for her cancer from Dr. Advait Khanna. Apurva Agnihotri had joint the cast of Anupamaa as Dr. Advait Khanna last month. He played an important role in Anupamaa and Vanraj's life. Post one month of shoot Apurv Agnihotri left the show leaving his fans disappointed. Just like fans, Apurva's friend, Sudhanshu Pandey is also upset about his exit. Apurva and Sudhanshu are friends even before they started shooting together. They also stay in the same building. Also Read - Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Did you notice these similarities between the two Top TV shows?

Now, in an interview with Spotboye, Sudhanshu Pandey spoke about his friend, Apurva Agnihotri. He said that he was extremely happy when he came to know that Apurva Agnihotri is joining Anupamaa as he has a special place in his heart for Apurva. Sudhanshu praises Apurva and says that he is a great human being and he is also extremely spiritual. Sudhanshu also feels that Apurva is the most chilled-out and relaxed co-actor. He is just so calm that you feel so good around him. His vibe and his energy are so positive that it was great to be working with him. "We were friends from before but since we were on an outdoor shoot we got more time to bond. We have certain things in common - be it singing or our favourite singer Kishore da or spirituality - so it's always nice to have someone who is on the same page as you and there is endless amount of conversations that you can have. So we have always cherished our times together,"he added.

Recently, Apurva Agnihotri shot for his last episode of the show and Sudhanshu Pandey is upset with Dr.Advait Khanna's character ending and Apurva leaving the show. He said that he would have loved it if Apurva's track was extended. He said, "Apurva's track has just ended in the show, and I would have loved it if it had continued for a longer time. He is one of the best companies that you can have as a co-star. I am upset about him leaving, but we live in the same building so the good thing is we can meet each other any time and we have the liberty to call each other and have another spiritual discussion." Sudhanshu also agreed that if co-stars share a good bond off-screen then their chemistry shows on-screen too.