Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupamaa is winning hearts with its interesting storyline. The show broke all records when its TRP numbers reached 4. Sudhanshu Pandey who plays Vanraj Shah in the show has given his take on TV shows being women-centric. In an interview with ETimes, Sudhanshu Pandey said that television might be focussing on women-centric shows, but the medium belongs to all. He said that people are quick to tag and say anything. He says that he does not pay attention to anything and feels that be it TV, web or films, all these mediums belong to everyone. Sudhanshu Pandey believes every actor is getting a good opportunities in every medium.

However, the actor says that TV shows are told from a woman's point of view but the story talks about the other characters as well. Sudhanshu Pandey gave his show, Anupamaa's example and said that in Anupamaa too, the show is about her journey, but it is the story of a Gujarati family staying in Ahmedabad. The show focusses on baa, bapuji, Vanraj, his children, Kavya and Anupamaa. He said that he feels that the medium is for everyone. Sudhanshu Pandey also said that he has been in the industry for for a long time now and has played varied roles. He shared that worked in 41 films, till now and is glad that he has got these opportunities.

Recently, there were reports of Sudhanshu Pandey making a sudden exit from Anupamaa. It was also being said that Ronit Roy, Sharad Kelkar and other actors were being considered to play Vanraj opposite Rupali Ganguly in the show. While both Ronit and Sharad have refuted the reports of their entry, the show's producer Rajan Shahi has also dismissed the rumours saying that Sudhanshu will continue to play Vanraj in the show.