Anupamaa: Sudhanshu Pandey is one of the most renowned actors in the entertainment industry.The actor has been especially applauded for his portrayal of the character Vanraj. Sudhanshu also shares a great bond with Anupamaa's producer, Rajan Shahi. A few months back, the TRP of Anupamaa, which mostly held the number 1 spot, dropped drastically. There came a point when the show even went to the number 4th spot. A section of media also wrote about how Anupamaa's golden days are over and the show might see further downfall. What no one knows is that Rajan Shahi knew that the show would be affected and TRP would go down. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Life, Sudhanshu Pandey shares how Rajan knew this specific track would be the most hated and also would result in the show having low TRPs.

When asked how he felt as an actor when media and a section of fans wrote off his television show Anupamaa a few months back, Sudhanshu Pandey said, 'The mastermind that Rajan Shahi is, even before the track of Samar's death was aired, he had announced that the audience would hate Samar's death track and how even the TRPs would go down. He knew exactly what he was going to do even before it had started.'' Also Read - Anupamaa spoiler: Anuj becomes desperate to talk to Anu; Yashdeep intervenes

The actor further added, ''Rajan felt bad when Samar's death track was going to be introduced in the show, but he had to do what was required. He wanted to do a major shake-up, and Samar's death track fit the most to it. We did hit low TRPs, but today we are back on number 1, which shows that Rajan exactly knew what he was doing. At the same time, the reactions by the fans around Samar's death track are justified. Even when the actors were performing the scenes around Samar's death track, they have really gone into depression as it was so emotionally exhausting.'' Also Read - Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly and Ashwin Verma's wedding anniversary posts will melt your hearts; fans call AshRup the perfect jodi

Talking about Anupamaa, the current focus of the story is on Anuj and Anu's love story, and there are hints that Vanraj may soon fly to America to meet his ex-wife. Ardent fans of the show are eagerly awaiting to see if the makers will unite Anuj and Anupama or if the story will take a drastic turn.