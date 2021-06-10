Anupamaa: Sudhanshu Pandey shares the most horrifying experience of Vanraj's life involving Rakhi aka Tassnim Sheikh

Anupamaa starring and is one of the most top shows on Indian television. The show has been garnering the highest TRPs because of its engaging characters and regular twists and turns in its storyline. And now Sudhanshu has now shared the most horrifying experience of Vanraj's life involving Rakhi Dave, the character played by Tassnim Sheikh on Anupamaa. Also Read - Anupamaa star Madalsa Sharma looks all pretty and happy as she chills with a friend at a spa session – view pics

Sudhandhu took to Instagram to share a video to give a glimpse of his experience to his fans. In the beginning of the video, we see someone knocking on the door. Sudhanshu opens the door but finds no one outside. He repeatedly asks, 'kaun hai? (who's there)' but no one answers. The door gets knocked over and over again until he finds Rakhi aka Tassnim waiting for him in his room wearing white clothes with a candle in her hands. Sudhanshu looks petrified and doesn't know what can be done to get rid of her. The next moment, Tassnim spooks Sushanshu with her evil laughter and he freezes then and there with fear.

"The excorcism of rakhi dave..The most horrifying experience of vanraj's life..Ek aisi ghatna jisne vanraj ko humesha ke liye badal diya ..Ab vanraj zindagi mein kabhi rakhi nahi bandhwayega.." Sudhanshu wrote alongside the hilarious video which was shot by Nidhi Shah and edited by Paras Kalnawat.

Currently on Anupamaa, Kavya's dream of getting hitched to Vanraj has come true. Although Vanraj was having second thoughts about marrying her, he took the step at the last moment. However, Vanraj's heart still lies with Anupamaa, played by Rupali Ganguly. In the recent episodes, Anupamaa was rushed to the hospital after she collapsed at her home. Dr Advait, who has been treating Anupamaa, said that she needs to undergo immediate surgery as she has been diagnosed with cancer.