The past few days have been very dark, especially for the TV industry. Three stars passed away in a span of almost three days. Nitesh Pandey - a popular name not only in the TV industry but in films as well breathed his last on May 23, 2023. As per reports, he passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 51 years old and was reportedly in Igatpuri at the time of his death. His funeral took place the next day. Nitesh Pandey played the role of Dheeraj in the current top show Anupamaa. Sudhanshu Pandey who plays the role of Vanraj has now spoken on Nitesh Pandey's untimely demise.

recalls time spent with on Anupamaa sets

As reported by Hindustan Times, Sudhanshu Pandey said that the news came as a shock to him. He mentioned that it is one of those moments that completely 'takes you off'. He recalled chatting and bonding with Nitesh Pandey on the sets of Anupamaa. They used to talk about TV and OTT. Sudhanshu Pandey said, "He was happy with the way work was picking up for him, and excited about travelling from here to there for various things." Sudhanshu Pandey revealed that whenever Nitesh Pandey used to be shooting for Anupamaa, he would come to his room to talk. They had some common topics to talk about as both hailed from Uttrakhand. Vanraj of Anupamaa was quoted saying, "When he used to come to shoot for the TV show, we would chill, it was one Pandey meeting another Pandey. We also came from Uttrakhand, so we had a lot in common. So, we used to exchange stories and laugh. Now all those stories are over." Further, Sudhanshu Pandey spoke about the importance of health and how people should take care of themselves.

Nitesh Pandey shared a very good bond with Anupamaa star too. The actress did visit his residence to pay her last respects and was visibly distraught as she left. Anupamaa had extended a very warm welcome to Nitesh when he joined Anupamaa. Their friendship dated back to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai days. She will dearly miss him. May his soul rest in peace.