Anupamaa: Sudhanshu Pandey talks about the ego clash between him and Gaurav Khanna

and 's show Anupamaa is right the topmost favourite Tv show. The TRP of the show is almost number one. Both the lead actor gained a lot of fame and love with the show as Anupamaa and Vanraj Shah. And ever since the entry of Anuj Kapadia aka , fans are going gaga over the chemistry between Rupali and Gaurav. While Anuj's character is gaining more popularity, there have been lots of rumours of the ego clash between both the male actors in the show. It is reported that Sudhanshu is not very happy with Anuj gaining more fame compared to his character. And now finally Pandey has addressed these rumours and spoke about the ego clash. In an interaction with DNA, he said, " At first people need to understand, that you can’t keep running the show with just one storyline. Earlier came into the show for some time. A newness is needed. It is a daily soap and it has to run for years. You just can’t be showing the same faces daily". Also Read - Anupamaa: Just 10 pictures of MaAn aka Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna that will add a little romance to your dull Thursday

Talking about being insecure or having an ego clash, he said, " As far as having insecurity is concerned, I have been in the industry for long enough and have done enough work that insecurity kind of emotion doesn’t figure in my scheme of things at all! Not many know that Rajan (Shahi), who is an old friend of mine, came to me with the show even before he had finalized it with the channel. He even went to an extent that only if I said yes, will he make the show. So all this means a lot". Well the actor has cleared the air around these baseless rumors. Sudhanshu is one of the most hated character in TV and thanks to his outstanding performance as Vanraj Shah. Indeed he is a great actor! Also Read - Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Anuj-Anupamaa to find out Malvika's dark secret?