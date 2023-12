Anupamaa fans have loved the new look of Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia. The handsome actor made an entry like a real stud on the show. The sight of him making an entry on a Suzuki bike left hearts fluttering. Now, it seems Sukirti Kandpal has been roped in as the new woman in his life. The actress, 36 has been part of some iconic shows in the past. She is also known as a good performer. While MaAn fans want the love story of the iconic couple to kickstart soon, others are hoping that we get some fresh twists in the tale. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming spoiler: Police arrest Anu in America; will Anuj meet her in jail?

Anupamaa: Did Sukirti Kandpal drop a big hint on the same?

The stunning Sukirti Kandpal has posted some pics on her Insta stories. One of them has the song of Lizzo and Cardi B rumours. The lines go as, "All the rumors are true, yeah What ya' heard, that's true, yeah." Is this an indication that she is indeed on board for Anupamaa. We will see that Anuj Kapadia and Choti Anu are living together in the US. Fans are hoping that Anupamaa and he get to meet soon. Also Read - Anupamaa: Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj's dashing entry post leap leaves fans gasping for breath; netizens say 'Just loads of hotness'

Anupamaa: Gaurav Khanna's entry gets smashing response

Anupamaa fans reacted with love emojis for the entry of Gaurav Khanna. While Rupali Ganguly is in the titular role, no episode is complete without a glimpse of Gaurav Khanna.

Our hero made a sensational entry & then it rained #AnujKapadia / #GauravKhanna edits on my timeline today. I've never seen so many amazing edits on my feed in a long time. My heart is so full! ?❤️ An Anujlicious / Gauravfied timeline is always a treat to watch.

?✨️? — Kriti ? (@KriSha_2009) December 23, 2023

Only ONE DAY!! & BOOM ?!!! This Scorching Flames charred the Entire FD????? And I still haven't seen the EP ? Btw Thank U for Bringing little Happiness & Positivity Here by Sharing Ur Edits ??#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #GauravKhanna https://t.co/Lf2f7fkbEe pic.twitter.com/BdKmFlkeCG — ??????? ? (@TwwinkleeBeelle) December 23, 2023

Anupamaa fans are surely hoping that the show regains its glory after this leap of five years. The US part is also getting trolled as the makers have created an unconvincing background.