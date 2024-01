Anupamaa is one of the leading television shows in the country. A couple of weeks ago, Rupali Gangly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer TV show took a leap. We saw Anu moving to America. She has become a successful YouTuber and also works in a cafe. We saw Sukirti Kandpal entering the show alongside other characters. Sukirti plays Shruti, Anuj's live-in partner. Shruti and Anuj live with Aadhya. Now, recently, Sukirti Kandpal shared BTS from the set. Check out the reactions of the audience...

Sukirti Kandpal shares BTS working stills with Gaurav Khanna from the sets of Anupamaa

Sukirti Kandpal is one beautiful actress. She has been impressing the audience with her refreshing role as Shruti. Sukirti took to her social media handle and shared a BTS from the set. The BTS are three pictures with the handsome hunk Gaurav Khanna. They are seen sitting on the staircase. the lighting is weak but it's shining on their glowing faces. The first picture is of Sukirti and Gaurav smiling, the second picture is a serious one. And the third picture has Gaurav being serious while Sukirti smiling. She has given Shruti and Anuj a shipname which is ShaAn. The actress captioned the post saying, "#SHAN working on their situation-ship. Working stills."

Have a look at Sukirti Kandpal and Gaurav Khanna's working stills from Anupamaa here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sukirti (@kandpalsukirti)

Watch this video of Rupali Ganguly here:

Netizens go gaga over Sukirti and Gaurav's pictures

Shruti and Anuj, that is, Sukirti Kandpal and Gaurav Khanna look good together. Fans who are shipping Shruti and Anuj together are going crazy over how good they look in the frame together. Some even asked the makers or some producers to cast them in some show or a music video together. They indeed look so cute together. Have a look at the reactions on X (formerly Twitter) here:

Picture perfect ? Whatever their situation-ship maybe, but this heartthrob couple are setting our screens on fire ? #AnujKapadia #SHAN #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/OzE8SuZd5n — MA (@Mus1294) January 18, 2024

Hey guys, I'm here to bring a smile to our faces. Which Day do you guys think we should reserve for #ShAn Day? Shruti-Anuj Monday is out of it, that's for our #MaAnDay Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Pick A Day guys!!!#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn pic.twitter.com/XPMIFV6FJL — ??? ♒ (@MaAn_Muse) January 18, 2024

I am just loving them...❤️

They're the Sukoon... ?

Endgame or not...

They're 'The Undisputed Most Compatible & The Best Pair' of the show in every sense...?#AnujKapadia #ShrutiAhuja #ShAn #ShruNuj pic.twitter.com/NOWGpRWqXU — The Veracious - Fan Account (@ILoveVeracity) January 18, 2024

Both Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna have yet again become a household name and have an immense fanbase due to Anupamaa. Sukirti Kandpal who recently joined the show shared her experience of working with Rupali and Gaurav together. She found it interesting to work with Rupali and heaped praises on her calling her the name, the whole and sole of the show. The actress has had a pleasant experience shooting with Gaurav as well.