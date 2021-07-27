Anupamaa: Sunita Rai to enter the Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma starrer – deets inside

Anupamaa will see a new twist in the story with the entry of Sunita Rai. The Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma starrer has topped the TRP charts this week as well.