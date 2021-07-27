Anupamaa: Sunita Rai to enter the Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma starrer – deets inside

Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma starrer Anupamaa is the top favourite of many. People love watching a beautiful story of a simple housewife and how she struggles to prove herself every time. Ever since the show began, it has been topping the TRP charts. Fans have loved the way each actor performs and hence the story comes out beautiful. As per the latest story, Vanraj and Kavya are married and stay in the same house as Anupamaa. However, both of them have lost their jobs and Anupamaa has opened her new dance academy and also gave an idea to Vanraj to open a cafe near her academy. However, Kavya is not liking it and Rakhi is set to separate Kinjal-Toshu from the Shah family. Also Read - Shaheer Sheikh, Hina Khan, Mouni Roy and more – meet the TV Instagrammers of the week

Well, it seems we will see more drama in the show. Yes, as per reports in TellyChakkar, actress Sunita Rai will be entering the Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma starrer. She is known for her stint in projects like Bye Bye. We will soon get to see new twists in the show. Rupali Ganguly has been appreciated for her performance as Anupamaa. Earlier, in an interview with TOI, Rupali revealed that before Anupamaa people thought she was just a fluke. Rupali had said, "There were some people who thought that I was just a fluke. But with Anupamaa, they sat up, took notice, and admitted that there is somebody called Rupali Ganguly, who acts well. While Monisha in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai got me noticed, Anupamaa has given me the platform I’ve always craved. I am glad that I have left a mark. My epitaph will perhaps read — here lies Monisha Sarabhai and Anupamaa. Despite not being conventionally good-looking, I have finally been recognised for my talent." Also Read - Anupamaa's Madalsa Sharma and Paras Kalnawat's reel on Aastha Gill's Paani Paani is the best thing on the internet today

Anupamaa is a remake of the Bengali TV series Sreemoyee and is produced by Rajan Shahi. It also stars Ashish Mehrotra, Nidhi Shah, Paras Kalnawat, Tassnim Sheikh among others in key roles. Also Read - Anupamaa's Madalsa Sharma, Sudhanshu Pandey and others groove to Shah Rukh Khan's Chaiyya Chaiyya and their AMAZING energy is infectious – watch video