Anupamaa is one of the most popular television shows that has managed to win hearts with its simple storyline and plot. The makers have left no stone unturned in making their show on the top of the TRP charts. In the current episode of Anupamaa, Anu decides to join college and continue her studies. On the other hand, Pakhi decides to elope with Adhik. Vanraj will turn evil and will stop Anu from going to college. In the upcoming week, the episode will witness the high-voltage drama.

According to the reports, TV actress will enter the show as Anupamaa's teacher and will try to block her path. The actress has broken the silence on her entry into the show, Supriya revealed that she has neither auditioned for any show nor has she received any call from the makers. Speaking to ETimes Supriya said that it is shocking and the news is not true. She even said that she read the news on the internet and wondered how people could make up such stories. Supriya even said that she never received any call from the production house nor was she has given any audition. She even said that she got several offers after Sasural Genda Phool 2, but wanted to take a break from TV.