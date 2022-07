Anupamaa actor Paras Kalnawat made news for his exit from the show. Paras played Samar, Anupamaa's darling son on the Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma starrer TV show. Samar has been one of the most loved characters in Anupama. And Paras Kalnawat did a great job playing the young rebel at heart son of Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa. As Paras Kalnawat is no longer a part of Anupamaa, makers are on a hunt for a new actor. And seems like they've found a new Samar in Suvansh Dhar. Also Read - Anupamaa: Paras Kalnawat, Aneri Vajani, Anagha Bhosale and more celebs who are no longer part of Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's show

Suvansh Dhar replaces Paras Kalnawat in Anupamaa?

If reports are anything to go by, Suvansh Dhar will be seen as the new Samar in Anupamaa. A report in Chakkar states that Suvansh has been approached to play Anupamaa's son Samar in the Rajan Shahi show. If everything falls in place, Suvansh Dhar might join the most popular TV show in the country, Anupamaa as Samar. Suvansh has been previously seen in Appnapan: Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan. Also Read - Anupamaa: Is this the reason makers ousted Paras Kalnawat from the show? Actor reacts to his exit

Paras Kalnawat ousted from Anupamaa?

If reports are anything to go by, Paras Kalnawat was ousted by the makers of Anupamaa due to a breach of contract. The production house had released a statement saying they have terminated the contract of the actor. It is being said that the production house was shellshocked to know that he has signed up for the dance reality show. For the unversed, Paras is said to be a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Reports state that the production house has always been understanding and accommodating to the actors and have never stopped them from taking up other projects. Paras Kalnawat has previously been a part of other projects too, it seems. However, this seems to be a case of breach of contract. Also Read - Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly, Rubina Dilaik, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and more TV actresses who earn more than their husbands

Meanwhile, Paras says that his character (Samar) was reduced to a family member on Anupamaa. He shared that he was not okay with just being in the background in Anupamaa.