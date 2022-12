The list of Most-liked Hindi TV shows by Ormax is out and it has some interesting development between December 10-16 based on audience engagement. While TV shows like Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Bigg Boss 16 among others have topped the list with power ratings, other shows seems to be gaining momentum. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Anupamaa, Imlie and more: Here's the list highest TRP raking TV shows [Watch Video]

The and starrer Anupamaa and the longest running sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have been the first choice of viewers on Indian television. Both the shows have scored 71 power ratings each to share the top two spots.

Not lagging behind much is hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16, which has scored 68 power ratings to secure the third spot. The show has seen a lot of arguments, fights, fake love angles and friendships inside the house. It has also been the talking point among the netizens because of three weeks of non eviction. The show has also got an extension up to February thanks to its growing TRP ratings.

, Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 hosted by megastar and Indian Idol 13 judged by , and have secure the fourth, fifth and sixth spot in the list with 68 points each.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin starring Ayesha Singh, , Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt among others has slipped down to the number seven spot with 67 points, despite being people's favourite. The Show, which stars a slew of celebrities such as the hosts Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh, followed by actors Kiku Sharda, , Siddharth Sagar and others has slipped down to number eight position with 66 points.

Tejasswi Prakash starrer Naagin 6 has secured the ninth spot with 61 points while Bhagya Lakshmi starring Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti has managed to slip into the top 10 list by securing the final spot with 60 points.