Rupali Ganguly's show Anupamaa is at an interesting phase. The Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer will soon take a leap. As of the now the story focusses on Vanraj Shah who wants to keep Anupamaa out of his family's life. He doesn't like Anupamaa's close involvement with his family members and has warned her to stay away from them. Now you all are aware that the show will soon head for a generation leap which will also witness Maan's separation. Post leap, Asmi Deo who was essaying the character of Choti Anu will bid adieu to the show. Rumours are rife that makers have approached this Barrister Babu fame actress to play the role of Choti Anu post leap.

For the latest TV News and Entertainment News updates, check out BollywoodLife's WhatsApp channel here. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming spoiler: Anu goes against Anuj Kapadia's wish; faces Vanraj's nasty taunts

Aurra Bhatnagar to be the new 'Choti Anu'

Also Read - Anupamaa: Muskan Bamne aka Pakhi to quit the Rupali Ganguly starrer post leap? Here's what she said

Yes, you heard it right. The makers of Anupamaa auditioned quite a few child actors for the role of 'Choti Anu'. However, they were not impressed with any of them. They finally thought of Aurra Bhatnagar who has already proved her metal as an actor with shows like Barrister Babu and Suhaagan. Rajan Shahi's production contacted Aurra's parents who were naturally happy with the call. Aurra then gave audition for Choti Anu's part. The makers were happy with Aurra's audition and speculations are strong that she has been finalized to essay the character of Choti Anu. Also Read - Anupamaa: Nidhi Shah aka Kinjal reveals if she will quit the show after Rupali Ganguly starrer takes a leap

Trending Now

Watch this video below:

Anupamaa to head for a leap

The upcoming promo of Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa suggest that how there will be a leap in the show. It's been speculated that the leap will be of 5 years. Post the leap, Anupamaa will shift to America where she is staying alone and taking care of herself. In the promo we can see how Anupamaa is remembering Choti Anu and has tears in her eyes.

Ardent fans of Maan aka Anuj and Anupamaa are not too happy with the promo as it also hints towards a separation track of their favourite couple. The makers are not leaving any stone unturn to make sure that the new story clicks with the viewers. The show has recently seen a major drop in TRP's hence its necessary that the upcoming story should work in the favor of Anupamaa.

Apart from Rupali Ganguly the show also stars, Nidhi Shah, Gaurav Khanna, Apara Mehta, Sudhanshu Pandey and others in the leads.