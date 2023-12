Anupamaa has taken a leap of 5 years now. Anupamaa and Anuj, that is Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna, have gone their separate ways in the show now. Anuj accused Anupamaa of being a bad mother. Anu, who couldn't take it left the house and moved abroad. That's how Anupamaa's dream of going to America was realised. Anyway, some of the cast members will not be a part of the show it seems. Muskan Bamne, for example, has quit Anupamaa. She played Pakhi, Anupamaa's daughter in the show.

Anupamaa upcoming twists: This Imlie actress to replace Muskan Bamne in Rupali Ganguly starrer

Muskan Bamne aka Pakhi has called it quits. After playing the role of Rupali Ganguly's daughter in Anupamaa for three years, the actress has now opted out. Well, the reason being that Muskan did not want to age on-screen. Muskan revealed that the makers were going to introduce a pregnancy track via IVF in the show. A 24-year-old Muskan did not want to age on screen or play the role of a mother. The actress said that it would have impacted her career. Well, amid the confirmation of Muskan leaving Anupamaa, another actress' name has surfaced who will replace her as Pakhi in the show. Also Read - Anupamaa: Sukirti Kandpal almost finalised to play Gaurav Khanna's new love interest? Actress drops BIG hint

As per reports, Chandhini Bhagwanani has been roped in to play Pakhi in the Gaurav Khanna starrer TV show now. A report in TellyChakkar informs that Chandhini will replace Muskan as Pakhi. Chandhini played Pallavi Thakur in the top TV show Imlie. She was last seen in Dangal TV's Sindoor Ki Keemat as Bitti. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming spoiler: Police arrest Anu in America; will Anuj meet her in jail?

Have a look at the latest post of Chandni here:

When Muskan Bamne reacted to trolling for her character Pakhi

Muskn played a character with grey shades. Sometimes, in her childishness and immaturity, Pakhi did a lot of things that hurt Anupamaa. She has also said a lot of things which did not go down well with the audience. Muskan got flak for the same on social media for the same. Muskan asked netizens to understand that she was just playing a character and was not like Pakhi in real life. The netizens took trolling to a personal level which she could not take silently and hence, she called out the trolls.

What are your thoughts about Chandhini Bhagwanani replacing Muskan as Pakhi?